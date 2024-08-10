Super Group’s (SGHC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Super Group Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:SGHC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 261,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. Super Group has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $3.98.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Super Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Super Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Super Group’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Super Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Group by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Super Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

