Super Micro Computer’s (SMCI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $1,300.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura downgraded Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $911.85.

SMCI stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $508.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,918,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $787.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $834.54. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 29.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $77,996,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,035,000 after acquiring an additional 110,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

