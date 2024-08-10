Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

SGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.65. 264,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,976. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1,312.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 109,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 81.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 103,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,481 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,128,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 369.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 56,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.