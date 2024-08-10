sUSD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $648,547.77 (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $14.42 million and $648,547.77 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 14,517,955 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars.

