Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sylvamo Trading Up 12.1 %

SLVM traded up $8.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 388,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,166. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

