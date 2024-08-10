Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of EVOL stock remained flat at $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.15.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.