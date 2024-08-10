Symmetry Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,048,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,628,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

