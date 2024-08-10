Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.11. 2,766,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.49. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.50.

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.04.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

