Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.
GE Vernova Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.11. 2,766,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.49. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $185.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
