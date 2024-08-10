Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 81.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,163. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

