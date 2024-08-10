Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 4,369 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.13. 678,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,743. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

