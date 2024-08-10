Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after acquiring an additional 242,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,490,000 after purchasing an additional 964,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.81. 3,907,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,479. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.64, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.88. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DASH. Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,187 shares of company stock valued at $57,611,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

