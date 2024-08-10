Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Taboola.com updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

TBLA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 589,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,652. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $912.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.29. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.59.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

