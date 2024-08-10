Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Taboola.com updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Taboola.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TBLA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 589,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,652. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $912.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TBLA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.59.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.