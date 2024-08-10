Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,297,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,030,000 after buying an additional 503,446 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.9% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,079,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,569 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,651,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 849,229 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,758,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,684,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,401,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $13.87 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,859. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

