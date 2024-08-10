Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Issues Earnings Results

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Talos Energy stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 3,096,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.95. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TALO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 343,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $3,426,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,488,904 shares in the company, valued at $394,494,150.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,549,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,058,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

