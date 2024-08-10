Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO) Director Acquires C$68,250.00 in Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer bought 25,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.73 per share, with a total value of C$68,250.00.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TKO traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 259,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,622. Taseko Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$4.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

