TD Cowen Lowers Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $9.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. 316,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,832. The stock has a market cap of $372.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 999,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,186,970. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,798,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,186,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,006,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,604 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 41.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 557,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 163,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 116,164 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 6.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

