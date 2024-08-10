TD Securities Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ero Copper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.96.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of ERO traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.48. 149,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.48.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ero Copper

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

