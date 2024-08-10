Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,133,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at about $54,289,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,886,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,294,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. 336,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,110. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $47.09.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

