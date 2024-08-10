Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital cut Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Tenable alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tenable

Tenable Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. 623,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,083. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $123,096.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,390.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,983. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.