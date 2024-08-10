Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $285.36 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $285.36 million and $46.66 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000658 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 818,975,201 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.