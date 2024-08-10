Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $822.57. The stock had a trading volume of 73,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,874. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $760.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.63. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $467.62 and a fifty-two week high of $854.66.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

