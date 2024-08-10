The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Decreased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.06.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.03. 974,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,766. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $180.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

