The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 42,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,632. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.39.
About The Dixie Group
