The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 42,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,632. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.39.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

