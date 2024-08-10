The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,119,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,780,000 after buying an additional 743,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,597,000 after buying an additional 464,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26,378.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 407,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 406,224 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $490.40. 1,621,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,641. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $517.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

