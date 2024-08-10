The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $8.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of PAYO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $140,378.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 430,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 23,793 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $140,378.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $81,764.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,422,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,074,266.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,783,948 shares of company stock valued at $9,713,888. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 18.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,444,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after purchasing an additional 527,222 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,593,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 849,680 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 11.7% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 241.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,643,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,481 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

