The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Stephens

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stephens from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of PNTG traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.29. 214,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,709. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $910.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. Research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Pennant Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Pennant Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

