Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Thermon Group updated its FY25 guidance to $1.90-2.06 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.900-2.060 EPS.

Thermon Group Trading Down 2.5 %

THR stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. 141,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.08. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THR shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Thermon Group

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,499.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,910 shares of company stock worth $462,849 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermon Group

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.