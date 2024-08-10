Threshold Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.07 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $224.93 million and approximately $26.07 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,918.07 or 0.96482883 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008028 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007504 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011868 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00054364 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02034756 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $12,466,225.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.