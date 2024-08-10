TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Shares Up 13% Following Dividend Announcement

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) shot up 13% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 127.01 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 126.55 ($1.62). 793,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 828,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.43).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £644.30 million, a P/E ratio of 910.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25.

TI Fluid Systems plc designs, manufactures, and sells thermal and fluid system solutions in Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS), and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles; thermal management fluid systems, including HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines; and powertrain components and quick connectors.

