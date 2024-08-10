Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Shares Down 4.1%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.83. 519,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 390% from the average session volume of 105,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

