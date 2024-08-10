TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2024

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. TKO Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.04. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $120.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. TD Cowen raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.