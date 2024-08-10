TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Stephens

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $449.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $372.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,484. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $413.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.