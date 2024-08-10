TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.27) to GBX 326 ($4.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
TP ICAP Group Stock Performance
TP ICAP Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is 16,666.67%.
About TP ICAP Group
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
Featured Stories
