TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.27) to GBX 326 ($4.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

TP ICAP Group Stock Performance

TP ICAP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of TCAP traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 225.50 ($2.88). 1,547,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,676. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,505.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.64. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 153 ($1.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. TP ICAP Group’s payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

