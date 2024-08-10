Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Piper Sandler

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COOK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. 344,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $354.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Traeger has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.07 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Traeger

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,120,684.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Traeger by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 72,637 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Traeger by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Traeger by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

