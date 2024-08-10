Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 301,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,332. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.82. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at about $1,723,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 30.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

