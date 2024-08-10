Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong-Buy”

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TVPKF remained flat at $9.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

