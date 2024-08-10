Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55. Trimble has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 303.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth $48,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

