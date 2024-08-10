Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.670-2.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Trimble also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Trimble from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Trimble alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,422. Trimble has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.