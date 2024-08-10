Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.59. 5,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,534. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.59.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.