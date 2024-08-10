Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Trinseo Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of TSE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 270,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,602. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $84.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.37). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently -0.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,500,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 432,501 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 507,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 93,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 388.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 425,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 338,318 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Featured Articles

