Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Announces Earnings Results

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Triumph Group updated its FY25 guidance to $0.52 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.520-0.520 EPS.

Triumph Group Stock Down 0.6 %

TGI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. 1,389,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,248. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.53. Triumph Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Triumph Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich acquired 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at $492,973.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

