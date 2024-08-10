Truist Financial Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $13.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Vertical Research upgraded Lyft to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Fox Advisors upgraded Lyft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.03.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYFT

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 18,693,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,903,942. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $52,366.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,167.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,333 shares of company stock valued at $518,714 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $636,603,000 after acquiring an additional 782,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,846,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $113,126,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,870,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,475,000 after purchasing an additional 812,926 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.