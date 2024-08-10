TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE TRX remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 122,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,131. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.49.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

