Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09, Zacks reports.
Shares of TYRA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,729. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.
In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
