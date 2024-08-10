Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2024

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09, Zacks reports.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of TYRA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 47,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,729. Tyra Biosciences has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.