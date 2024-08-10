U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,673 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $93.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,549. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

