U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 17,100 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,285 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of InMode worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,004 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after acquiring an additional 74,082 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in InMode by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in InMode by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,643 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. 884,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,780. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). InMode had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INMD

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.