U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,287,000 after purchasing an additional 578,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,686,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,127 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.39. 3,223,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $185.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.09 and its 200 day moving average is $170.33. The firm has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

