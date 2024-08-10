U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,186,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,417,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.