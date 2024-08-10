U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 254.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in SAP by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.17.

NYSE SAP traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.53. The stock had a trading volume of 593,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,045. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $214.94.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

